FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Golf Anyone?

On the corner of Victory and Ontario stands the City’s Northwest Park. On this pleasant site is located the Burbank Fire Training center, Northwest Library, Roller Hockey Rink and a full size baseball diamond.

However originally this was a Par 3 golf course back in the 50’s & 60’s. It was owned by the Arnold family and Mr Arnold was the principal of Miller Elementary school.

I was a student at Miller in 1967 when I did something good and Mr Arnold said I and my Father could come and play a round on him. I forgot what I did to get this privilege but I do remember that day real well. My father and I had a great time as we always played miniature golf at the 2 places on Magnolia, but never played on a large grass course like this one!

To me it seemed like the place was huge but as you can see from the photos that it was not all that big like De Bell golf course is.

Over the years we continued to play there until the City of Burbank decided they could put the land to better use. But I will always have fond memories of that golf course.

The photos attached are the only ones we know of that course. If you have any please share them. Also mentioned are the two Miniature Golf courses that were on Magnolia there are no pictures of those at all. Once again if you have some photos share them so we can have a flashback look at them!

