Burbank High Choir Presents Singing Slinging BBQ

The Burbank High Vocal Choirs performed last night at this year’s Singing Slinging BBQ to a packed lunch shelter. This is the choirs first singing performance of the year and major fundraiser.

The students were the servers and Chili both beef and vegetarian was the meal of choice, with all the fixings.

The top-selling items were the Frickles and you can still attend 2 shows today and get your own order of Fickles at the evening dinner shows.

Tickets and more info can be found at this link here: https://singingslingingbbq2018.brownpapertickets.com/

Here is a photo gallery from Friday’s night’s show.