Burbank to Expand Media District Bus Route, Eliminate Three Stops

Release from the City of Burbank:

BurbankBus recently announced its Metrolink-Media District route (Metro-Media/Pink route) will be expanding to all-day service effective of October 1, 2018.

Seven trips will be added to the route during the midday period, which has not previously been served. The Metro-Media morning service will run every 12 minutes from 6am to 10am, midday service will run every 36 minutes from 10:10am to 2:15pm, and evening service will run every 12 minutes from 2:30pm to 6:30pm. The October service expansion will provide four NoHo/Media District route connections and three stops with connections to Metro Route 501.

“By streamlining the current Metro-Media route alignment, we were able to implement the midday service to provide more options for riders,” said Adam Emmer, Transportation Services Manager for the City of Burbank. As part of the streamlining effort, three stops will be permanently closed:

Buena Vista and Disney Gate

Buena Vista and Riverside

Warner and Avon

The Metro-Media route runs between highways 5 and 134 along Olive, Buena Vista, Alameda, and Pass. It has a transit hub at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station with access to Metro routes 92, 96, 154, 155, 164, 165; Santa Clarita Route 794, and MegaBus.