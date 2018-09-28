City Looking to Fill Sustainable Burbank Commission Vacancies

Press Release from City Clerk’s office:

The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Sustainable Burbank Commission beginning September 27, 2018, through October 29, 2018. Those interested in applying for the vacancies may complete an application online at the City’s Website: http://www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up the application form in the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 275 East Olive Avenue.

BOARD/COMMISSION/ COMMITTEE TERM NO. OF

VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 Sustainable Burbank Commission Unexpired term until 7-31-2019 1 Resident Requirement Sustainable Burbank Commission Unexpired term until 7-31-2021 1 Resident/Non-Resident

Requirement

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 29, 2018. Applications may be dropped off, mailed, emailed or faxed to the City Clerk’s Office. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the November 13, 2018, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually reside in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Section 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407)