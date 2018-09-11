City of Burbank Release DUI/License Checkpoint Results

Release from City of Burbank:

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver license checkpoint on August 25, 2018. The checkpoint was held in the vicinity of Olive Avenue and Lake Street between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 2:00 A.M.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for both police officers and the public.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in alcohol and drug-impaired driving crashes. The Burbank Police Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

According to Sergeant Todd Fatta of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, about 822 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, all of which were screened. The average travel time for vehicles passing through the checkpoint was about 23 seconds. Of the 822 vehicles screened, the following are the results from the checkpoint:

Six citations were issued for driving without a valid driver license.

Three citations were issued for driving with a suspended driver license.

One citation was given for a vehicle equipment violation.

There were no arrests made for DUI, a very promising statistic. Burbank Police Officers noted the high volume of ride sharing services passing through the checkpoint (e.g., Uber and Lyft), which is another indication that the public is making good choices by arranging transportation to avoid placing people at risk by driving under the influence.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is not to make arrests. The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement, using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols, has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol and drug impaired crashes. Research shows that collisions involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized, proactive DUI operations are conducted. The Burbank Police Department is committed to lowering the number of deaths and injuries upon our roadways and will continue to conduct DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols on an ongoing basis.

This DUI checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to “Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.”