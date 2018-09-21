Disney Donates One Million Dollars Towards Boys & Girls New Clubhouse

from a press release issued by Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley is proud to announce that The Walt Disney Company is donating a one-million-dollar lead gift for the Club’s Capital Campaign for a new Main Club facility.

The donation from Disney will provide the funds needed to build the new facility, giving 400 Boys & Girls Club members a safe place to go after school. The new facility will be a two-story, 16,000 square foot space, which will have two multi-purpose rooms, a games room, creative arts space, STEM lab, teen club, two learning centers, teaching kitchen, conference room, and garden/roof patio.

Surrounded by Club supporters, City of Burbank stakeholders, Burbank Unified School District personnel, political representatives and special guests, Elissa Margolis, Disney’s Senior Vice President, Enterprise Social Responsibility, presented Boys & Girls Club CEO Shanna Warren with the check.

Standing on what will be the future site of the Club, Warren said, “For the last ten years, we have been on a journey to acquire a new main club facility that meets our ever-expanding needs. Because of The Walt Disney Company’s confidence in the Club and financial support, we have just taken a major step forward in making our dream come true.”

“The Walt Disney Company is pleased to make this contribution and fund the construction of a new main club facility,” said Margolis. “The impact of this new club will more than double the number of members served by The Boys & Girls Club and provides a safe place that meets the diverse needs of our local youth.”

Also on hand was Matt Hill, superintendent of Burbank Unified School District and Jen Culbertson, principal of Providencia Elementary School. “This project has been a joint effort with BUSD and our Club,” said Warren. “We look forward to sharing the new facility with BUSD.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley opened its doors in 1995. For the past 24 years, it has been a premier youth development organization serving more than 3700 youth a year, in six different cities including, Burbank, North Hollywood, North Hills, Van Nuys, Sun Valley, and Hollywood. Offering a variety of programs including Creative Arts, Athletics, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) College Bound and the only Deaf and Hard of Hearing program in the area, the Club’s mission is to help every child reach their full potential, focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.