Eight Burbank Schools to Receive “Young Sheldon STEM Initiative” Grants

Release from the Burbank Unified School District:

Continuing its commitment to fund innovative efforts in STEM education, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (TCLFF) today announced the creation of a new grant program — THE YOUNG SHELDON STEM INITIATIVE — inspired by the hit comedy series Young Sheldon. The program was created to foster excitement for learning in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), specifically in support of our nation’s public schools, teachers and students. An announcement of the program can be viewed here.

Each of the winning schools will be acknowledged as a YOUNG SHELDON STEM INITIATIVE Grant Recipient and will receive a two-year grant from TCLFF, which is specifically to support each school’s STEM teachers and STEM educational programs within their existing in-class curriculum and/or after-school programs. In addition to the direct grant funding to each school, the YOUNG SHELDON STEM INITIATIVE will also fully fund all costs for an annual experiential opportunity for students and teachers in and outside the classroom. Each school will be eligible to submit for continuation grants at the end of the two-year period.

Items identified by the teachers to be funded include robotics kits, computers, iPads, Vernier probeware, lab tables, 3-D printers, LEGO Mindstorm educational kits, general lab equipment, curriculum development and teacher training.

Each school can apply for limited supplemental grants at the end of each year to fund school science and robotics competitions.

The initiative will launch to coincide with the beginning of the 2018–19 academic school year.

The eight Burbank schools selected to be YOUNG SHELDON STEM INITIATIVE grant recipients are:

Burbank High School (grades 9–12)

John Burroughs High School (9–12)

Monterey High School (10–12)

Burbank Community Day School (8–12)

Independent Learning Academy (7–12)

Luther Burbank Middle School (6–8)

David Starr Jordan Middle School (6–8)

John Muir Middle School (6–8)

The District thanks the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., for their generous support of our schools.