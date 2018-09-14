FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Burbank’s First Big Boy

Last week we remembered one of Burbanks Famous eatery’s The Dip.

Today lets talk about Bob’s Big Boy. Most of us are familiar with the last Big Boy restaurant in town, the one in the Toluca Lake part of Burbank where they hold the fantastic Friday night car show.

But do you know where the first Big Boy was built outside of Glendale? Big Boy # 3 was built on San Fernando Road between Cedar and Providencia.

It quickly became the place to go for burgers in Burbank and was there until the late 80’s being remodeled several times. This is the first Bob’s I was introduced to in my youth and was my favorite location till they closed.

Many a get together was held here after a church event or a High School dance. Always fun with good food and friends. You can still have that same feeling at the Toluca Lake Bob’s but none will ever replace that first Burbank Bob’s in my mind.

See the photos below for a look at this iconic Burbank eatery of the past!

