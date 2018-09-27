Pink Police Cruiser Unveiled For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On Wednesday, September 26, the Burbank Police Department unveiled a pink police cruiser to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place throughout October.

For the past five years, BPD has been involved in raising awareness to breast cancer. This is the second year in a row that they have fashioned a Ford Explorer police cruiser wrapped in pink vinyl to honor those who have survived, continue to fight, or have passed away from breast cancer.

“Breast cancer affects so many people, including members of our very own police force. You can’t miss the pink police cruiser, which is what we want. We want the cruiser to be a reminder of the importance of early screenings to help in the fight against breast cancer,” said Sgt. Derek Green.

The Burbank Police Department hopes this initiative will spotlight breast cancer and inspire more people to have screenings to detect cancer early on.

As Chief Scott LaChasse unveiled the cruiser, he cited that at least one in eight women in America are diagnosed with breast cancer.

BPD has partnered with local printing company Wrapix Imaging and 3M Commercial Graphics, which donated materials and labor to the project.

“We were really excited to be a part of this project this year with the Burbank Police Department,” said Adam Sumner, owner of Wrapix Imaging. “This is a cause that’s near and dear to our hearts. My aunt passed away from breast cancer, so this is something that we’re proud to unveil for you guys.”

Like last year, the pink vinyl wrapped cruiser will be on display throughout the month at various community events. Locations have not yet been announced.

“This is the first stop for law enforcement for unveiling this year,” said Chief Scott LaChasse. “We’re going to go to community events throughout October, and when we’re not at events, it’ll be parked in front of the station.”

Chief LaChasse encourages people to take pictures with the car when they see it parked around town.

Throughout October, BPD will also be participating in the Pink Patch Project, which sells pink patches to support City of Hope, a private non-profit clinical research center.

The Burbank Police Department is located at 200 North 3rd St.