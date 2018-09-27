Police Chase Down Armed Robbery Suspect

By On September 27, 2018

Burbank police received a phone call Wednesday afternoon, September 26, about an armed robbery that happened behind Bob’s Big Boy on Riverside Drive.

Bob’s Big 4200 Blk Riverside Drive. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

It was reported that three people were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by a male African-American wearing a blue tie-dye shirt who then fled east on Alameda.

Within a minute, an alert Burbank police officer spotted the suspect walking down the street near Kenwood and Alameda and attempted to stop the man.  The suspect took off running with the Burbank officer in close foot pursuit. The officer eventually detained the man, reportedly near Riverside Drive and Screenland.

Burbank Police Officers assisted by Glendale Police and Burbank Fire Fighters look for a weapon following the Robbery at Bob’s Big Boy. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

 

While the suspect did not have the gun on him at the time of apprehension, a citizen told police he believed he saw the man throw something in the bushes in the area of Kenwood and the 134 Freeway. Police searched for the gun until it became too dark and will have detectives continue the search in the area on Thursday.

One officer was slightly injured and taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for treatment by paramedics.

Burbank Police arrested alleged robbery suspect Lequinta Brown, 26, listed as a transient and booked him for armed robbery. The victims positively identified him after he was apprehended.

