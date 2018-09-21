Seniors Pack Verdugo Aquatic Center For 2018 “Rock A Hula”

Burbank Parks and Recreation’s annual “Rock A Hula” event brought out a big crowd of seniors 55 and above, sporting Hawaiian print dresses and shirts on Thursday afternoon, September 20.

The attendees enjoyed hotdogs, sodas, chips and dessert. The entertainment for the day was Elvis look-alike Scot Bruce, who was brought back to perform after last year’s event.

Several people made full use of the open pool and diving boards at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility.

Here is a photo gallery from the 2018 “Rock A Hula”: