Walk Bike Burbank to Hold Bicycle Festival Sunday

Press release from Walk Bike Burbank:

Are you ready to ride your bike to school? School’s open and an all-Burbank Bicycle Festival is being held Sunday, October 1 at Edison Elementary school, located on the Chandler Bike Path and street. Bring your bike!

Burbank’s Bike Festival will encourage all Burbank students and their parents to celebrate the bicycle and its role in getting us safely to school, work and play.

Walk Bike Burbank, local chapter of the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, has teamed up with the Burbank Transportation Management Organization, local bike shops and others to organize the first city-wide Burbank Bicycle Festival to be held at Edison Elementary on Sunday, October 1st from 12pm to 4pm.

Burbank Bicycle Festival is designed to inform and prepare parents and students of activities planned by local Burbank schools to participate in Walk and Bike to School Day on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. Walk and Bike to School Day is a national event coordinated by The National Center for Safe Routes to School.

This Sunday’s bicycle festival is free and will offer fun bicycle activities, giveaways, prizes, refreshments and events for students and parents, as well as opportunities to learn about safe cycling procedures, maintenance and repair skills and how to plan a route for biking or walking to school.

Young bike riders will be able to participate in various youth bicycling skills courses taught by instructors certified by the League of American Bicyclists. These specifically created youth bicycling skills courses were specially developed by the League to prepare young cyclists to safely ride their bikes.

Professional bicycle mechanics will also be on hand to give free safety checks and perform all minor repairs on bicycles for free to ensure every student who wants to ride their bike to school on Bike and Walk to School Day will be safely prepared.

Burbank bicycle shop, H&S Bicycles will be presenting informative “how-to” programs on how to fix a flat, keeping your bike ready-to-go and checking your bicycle for safety.

Local Burbank bike blogger and bike-riding mom, Erin Viera of Bike Bike Baby, along with national bicycle manufacturer Kent, will be on hand demonstrating various family friendly bicycling products, such as bicycle trailers for towing toddlers and hauling groceries.

Burbank High School’s “Tech Tutors,” a group of local tech-savvy kids will also be on hand to help parents set up and use their phones or tablets to assist and map out the best routes for walking or biking to school or work

Sunday’s Burbank Bike Festival will help prepare all students, regardless of skills or abilities, for the upcoming Walk and Bike to School Day and the Burbank City-wide TMO t-shirt challenge, which further encourages all local students to continue safely riding their bicycles to school.

Everybody is welcome. Admission is free. Bring your bike! Edison Elementary School, Sunday, October 1st from 12pm to 4pm

Related Posts: