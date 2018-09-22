Burbank Football Falls Short Against Arcadia

Sometimes just one play can change the momentum of a game. That is what happened Friday night when Burbank High hosted Arcadia at Memorial Field.

A second-quarter interception by Burbank’s Erik Harutyunayn was nullified by roughing the passer penalty.

That helped give Arcadia life again and the Apaches went on to dominate the second and third quarters in a 45-28 Pacific League win.

“It was 14-3 at that point. We get a pick at the 30 and I think we have a really good chance to score there,” said Burbank coach Adam Colman. “Against a team as talented as they are, if you make mistakes they’re going to capitalize on it. Every time we made a mistake, they capitalized.”

The defending league champion Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 in league) got out to a quick start. Junior running back Issac Glover, who was playing in his first game of the season after sustaining an injury in a preseason scrimmage, scored on a 4-yard run with 7:57 left in the first quarter.

Following an Arcadia field goal, Burbank made it 14-3 when Matthew Porras hooked up with Chadz Vang on a 41-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.

But Arcadia was able to rally. Following the nullified interception, the Apaches marched down the field and were able to score on a 12-yard run by quarterback Dylan Guerra.

Arcadia (3-2, 2-0) then surprised Burbank with an onsides kick, which it recovered at the 32-yard line. Three plays later the Apaches found the end zone once again. This time it was an 18-yard pass from Guerra to Ahmad Lipscomb that gave the Apaches a 17-14 lead.

Arcadia went on to score 35 unanswered points to take a 38-14 lead before Burbank was able to get things going once again.

Porras hooked up with Duncan Smith on an 80-yard with 8:52 to play to make it 38-20.

After yet another Arcadia touchdown, Glover scored on a 4-yard run with 2:30 left.

“We played well, but not well enough to win,” Colman said.

Burbank will be on the road next week to face Pasadena High.