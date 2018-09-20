Burbank Girls Cross Country Comes Up With Big Win

One could go on and on about the accolades Burbank High boys’ distance runners have achieved over the years.

Thursday afternoon, it was Burbank’s girls’ team that showed it can achieve fine results as well.

The Bulldogs won the first Pacific League Meet at Crescenta Valley Park and was followed in second by Burroughs. The Bulldogs scored 34 points. Burroughs scored 52. Crescenta Valley was third with 60 and Arcadia was fourth with 79.

Burbank’s boys’ team finished third and Burroughs was fourth.

“We said if our coach says we can do it, then we can do it,” said Shalom Mejia, the top runner on the Burbank girls’ team. “I’m excited to see what we can do for the other league meets.”

The win for Burbank in taking a league meet is believed to be the first in more than 25 years, back when teams would compete in dual meets.

Mejia finished third overall, covering the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 41 seconds.

Also for Burbank were Natalie Danao (fourth, 19:47), Sol Fernandez (sixth, 19:54), Megan LaCamera (10th, 20:00), Mckynzee Kelley (11th, 20:10), Jamie Levin (14th, 20:20) and Lydia Forsyth (16th, 20:31).

Burroughs, which was hit hard due to graduation, ran very well with a young group.

Freshman Sophia Navarro finished fifth overall in 19:53. Also for the Indians, Jordan Guzman (eighth, 19:55), Ceci Whitney (ninth, 19:57), Julianna Navarro (13th, 20:18), Lakely Nealis (17th, 20:36), Vanessa Reveles (21st, 20:57), Samantha Hoxsie (33rd, 23:59).

The boys’ race was won by Crescenta Valley with 34 points. Arcadia was second with 40. Burbank was third with 76 and Burroughs fourth with 86 points.

Burroughs Raymond Berrellez finished third overall in 15:53.

Burbank, which has just one senior, was led by sophomore Andres Leon, who took ninth in 16:16.

Also for the Bulldogs were Anthony Chiaravalle (13th, 16:31), Tadeh Shanazari (15th, 16:35), Dayne Ellis (16th, 16:38), Victor Goli (23rd, 17:13), Steven Wright (26th, 17:28) and Jahir Olvera (27th, 17:29).

Also for Burroughs were Carlos Ponce (14th, 16:32), Robert McGraham (17th, 16:38), Johnny Padungyothee (24th, 17:15), Logan Berger (28th, 17:32), Joseph Aguayo (37th, 18:41) and Peter Lainson (38th, 18:44).

“It was my first race of the season, so I was just testing myself out today,” Berrellez said. “I’m trying to have a long season.”