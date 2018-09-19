Burbank High Girls Tennis Squeezes Out Win Over Burroughs

By Rick Assad

It’s fairly rare when both the Burbank High and Burroughs girls’ tennis teams are ranked in the CIF Southern Section.

On Tuesday, they both were and it showed in a Pacific League match as the visiting Bulldogs and Indians were tied at 9-9 and needed games in order to render a winner.

Burbank (5-1 and 4-1 in league), which is ranked No. 6 in Division II, prevailed 75-68 with enough drama to last a while as No. 3 Siya Joshi, a sophomore, was down 2-5 to senior Savannah Dorris, but then rallied for a 7-5 win that forced the match to be decided by games.

“It’s going to be a close one. I see the finish line. Either it’s going to be 9-9 or 10-8 Burroughs,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “We’re both leveled out. It’s a good match.”

Phan went on: “Our doubles are down a little. Our singles carried us. Their doubles carried them.”

Burbank’s No. 1 singles player, junior Kristina Kirakosyan, blitzed through 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, knocking off No. 1 Sandy LeMay, a senior, Dorris and No. 3 Alice Weber, a junior.

At No. 2 for Burbank, senior Johana Faraj, went 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, but Joshi lost to LeMay 6-1 and Weber 6-2.

The Indians (2-4 and 1-3 in league) are ranked No. 1 in Division III and took seven of nine in doubles play.

Burroughs’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Irish Demesa, a junior and Phuong Nguyen, a senior, went 6-4, 7-5, 6-2, defeating No. 1 Daisy Kim, a senior and Esther Chung, a senior, No. 2 Jinette Faraj, a sophomore and Ellie Sumera, a freshman and No. 3 Lilyan Hawrylo, a freshman and Anneke Pullen, a freshman.

The Indians’ No. 2 doubles squad, Mikalya Hayes, a junior and Suzy Kim, a junior, took two of three including a 6-2 triumph over Kim and Uma Patil, a senior, who substituted for Chung.

Hayes and Kim also prevailed 6-0 over Burbank’s No. 3, but lost 6-2 against Faraj and Sumera.

The Indians’ No. 3 duo of Vicky Shagriyan, a junior and Pranathi Darbhala, a senior, went 6-1 over Kim and Patil and 6-3 over Hawrylo and Pullen, but fell to Faraj and Sumera 6-3.