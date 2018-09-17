Burroughs Inducts New Sports Hall of Fame Class

Burroughs High added five individuals and one team to its sports Hall of Fame Friday evening.

Longtime basketball coach and teacher Art Sullivan, track stars Carolyn Brown and Melody Sherman, basketball star Gracie Coronado, tennis star Michael Tidik and the 1993-94 boys’ soccer team were honored for their achievements in the Brian Hurst Gymnasium.

Sullivan started working Burbank Unified in 1972 and has been a chemistry teacher at Burroughs for 42 years. He has coached a number of sports including track and field and golf. But he is best known for his work as the Burroughs boys’ basketball head coach. He was the head coach from 1992 to 2009. His teams won league titles in 1999 and 2000. He now is an assistant with the girls’ basketball program.

Carolyn Brown was the first female athlete in Burroughs history to qualify for the California State Meet in track and field. She also was a three-time team MVP for Burroughs in soccer. A CIF champion in the 800 meters as a freshman, the 2003 Burroughs graduate later competed at Cal Poly Pomona.

Melody Sherman was also a track star who graduated in 1996. She set school records in the 100, 200 and 400 and was part of Burroughs’ school record setting 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relay teams. She later competed at Linfield College in Oregon and is now a teacher in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Gracie Coronado graduated from Burroughs in 2002. She was a four-year starter on the girls’ basketball team and holds a number of school records including the career scoring mark. She was selected the Foothill League Player of the Year in 2002. She is now a Senior Administrative Analyst for the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department.

Michael Tidik graduated from Burroughs in 1985. Primarily a tennis player, Tidik was one-half of three consecutive Foothill League champion doubles teams. During his senior year, he advanced to the round of 16 in the CIF individual playoffs.

The 1993-94 Burroughs boys’ soccer team won its third consecutive Foothill League title and advanced to its first and only CIF championship game appearance. The Indians compiled a record of 15-7-3 and were 6-1-1 in league. The Indians did all of this despite hectic conditions following the closure of the freeway into the Santa Clarita Valley after the Northridge earthquake. All of the league opponents with the exception of Burbank High were in Santa Clarita.

The team featured Juan Almaguer, Moy Avila, Gino Barragan, Marc Binda, Tony Banales, Carlos Chanta, Jesus Diaz, Alan Dimich, Mauro Gonzalez, Gret Guenther, Juan Hernandez, Oscar Iraheta, Eddie Melgar, Dan Minor, Jeremy Mussack, David O’Dell, Brian Paul, Roberto Perez, Anthony Perico, David Ramos and Joe Stratton.

The team was coached by Mike Kodama, who is already part of the Burroughs Hall of Fame for his individual achievements.