Harutyunyan Steals Show in Big Burbank Football Win

Erik Harutyunyan has shown throughout his career at Burbank High that he is an outstanding student-athlete.

Friday night he turned in arguably one of the best performances by a football player in school history as Burbank defeated host Pasadena 52-14.

Harutyunyan, who has already agreed to be a preferred walk-on at Stanford University next fall, had three touchdowns receptions and three one-handed interceptions in the victory. He will only get credit for two of the interceptions as the most spectacular one was called back on a penalty.

“That’s one of the best individual performances I have seen,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said.

Harutyunyan, a three-year starter on both sides of the ball, talked about the interceptions.

“I never really thought about it. I did a few times at practice,” he said. “It has come to my right side and my right hand is my dominant hand, so I just gave it a shot.”

Burbank (3-3, 2-1 in the league), also had a stellar performance from quarterback Matthew Porras. Porras completed 20 of 30 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Harutyunyan had eight receptions for 167 yards for three touchdowns. Porras and Harutyunyan also hooked up on what would have been a fourth touchdown, only to see a penalty flag erase that. Harutyunyan also scored on three two-point conversions.

Burbank jumped out to a 20-0 lead, thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Porras to Harutyunyan as well as one to tight end Duncan Smith.

Smith also had arguably his best game of the season as he had eight receptions for 94 yards.

Seemingly in command, Burbank gave up a pair of touchdowns late in the first half, an 83-yard touchdown run by Pasadena freshman Mekhi Fox and the other a 65-pass from quarterback Andreas Selling to Jeremiah Hutchins.

“We had some recurring issues. We kind of take our foot off the gas when we get up early,” Colman said. “That was a character win for us in the second half.”

Burbank gave itself a cushion with 1:32 left in the third quarter when Issac Glover scored on a 13-yard run. It was the first of three touchdowns the junior tailback would have.

Glover finished with 17 carries for 130 yards. Pasadena drops to 3-3, 1-2 with the loss.

Burbank will host undefeated Crescenta Valley next Friday at Memorial Field.