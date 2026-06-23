10 Best Sports Betting Apps in 2026

Sports betting in the US has changed fast. What started as a handful of legal markets in 2018 has grown into a multi-state industry where platform differences actually matter. Market depth, live betting quality, payout speed, and state availability vary more than most bettors realize before signing up, and the wrong choice often means inferior odds or markets that don’t cover the sports that matter most.

Most platforms on this list operate as both websites and mobile apps, and the line between the two has blurred considerably. Progressive web apps and responsive design mean most of the experience on desktop carries over to mobile without a separate download. Whether someone calls it a site or an app mostly depends on how they access it. What follows is a look at ten platforms worth considering in 2026, based on what each actually offers in terms of functionality and sports coverage.

BetNow

BetNow is an established offshore sportsbook with reduced juice lines, a racebook, and a reach across more than 25 sports. NFL and NBA games typically carry 80 to 120 betting options each, including props, alternate lines, and in-game wagering.

For anyone exploring online sports betting, prices its major market lines tighter than the offshore average, a difference that adds up meaningfully over time. Live markets are grouped by sport for easy navigation, and a dedicated esports section covers major global titles. Core coverage includes:

NFL and college football: Competitive lines, live in-game wagering, and deep prop menus for primetime and playoff games.

Competitive lines, live in-game wagering, and deep prop menus for primetime and playoff games. NBA: Full season coverage with player props, team totals, and live markets.

Full season coverage with player props, team totals, and live markets. MLB: Money lines, run lines, totals, and props, plus select international leagues.

Money lines, run lines, totals, and props, plus select international leagues. Racebook: Horse racing wagering is accessible from the same account as the sportsbook.

Payout speed and 24/7 customer support are consistently cited as strengths of the platform.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook launched in 2021 and runs on a fully proprietary tech stack as of the 2025 NFL season, which brought a two-to-three times increase in available markets compared to prior years. The platform is live in 26 jurisdictions and covers football, baseball, basketball, hockey, tennis, soccer, UFC/MMA, lacrosse, rugby, and boxing, with game props, same-game parlays, and live betting throughout.

Based on past wagering activity, the platform surfaces pre-built same-game parlays tied to teams and games a bettor has previously wagered on. In April 2025, Caesars added pari-mutuel horse racing to its app in Kentucky and Colorado ahead of the Kentucky Derby, then expanded to Maryland, New York, and Ohio ahead of the Preakness Stakes.

The platform also opened its first live dealer studio inside a Caesars Rewards destination in April 2025. Every wager placed contributes to loyalty status within the broader Caesars Entertainment ecosystem.

Bet365

Bet365 is licensed in 17 US states as of mid-2026, with Michigan launching in April 2026 and Missouri in December 2025. Market depth is its clearest differentiator: a typical NBA game carries 140 or more betting markets, and a standard NFL game offers over 200 unique options. Live betting is where the platform has built its strongest reputation, with over 70,000 events streamed annually inside the app.

A Premier League fixture in progress typically carries 80 to 120 live markets, with pre-match options pushing the total well past 200 per game. Niche coverage including cricket, table tennis, darts, and snooker goes further than most US-focused competitors. Bet365 also offers an early payout feature across major sports: for NFL bets, if the backed team leads by 17 points at any point during the game, the bet pays out regardless of the final score.

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics entered US sports betting by acquiring PointsBet and now covers 23 states plus Washington, D.C., with Missouri added in December 2025. The platform supports all standard bet types across professional and college sports, including moneylines, spreads, totals, parlays, same-game parlays, futures, teasers, and player props.

What sets Fanatics apart structurally is its connection to the parent company’s sports merchandise business. FanCash earned through betting can be spent on gear, concessions, and experiences at partnered venues, making it the only sportsbook that ties wagering rewards directly to sports retail. A curated Discover page surfaces bets and content tailored to user preferences, live scores sit alongside betting lines in the same view, and a Fair Play policy extends protection through the first half of NBA games.

BetRivers

BetRivers is operated by Rush Street Interactive and currently runs across 15 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, New York, and Delaware. Coverage spans over 30 sports from football, basketball, and baseball to darts and rugby, with in-play events from around the world available daily and real-time odds adjustments throughout.

The iRush Rewards loyalty program lets players redeem points through a Bonus Store, and live streaming is available for select events. The app navigation is consistent with the desktop experience, with a horizontal menu highlighting popular sports, live games, and active promotions.

In 2023, Rush Street signed an exclusive five-year agreement with the Delaware Lottery, making BetRivers the sole online gaming operator in that state — an arrangement that remains in place through 2028.

Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet is available in ten states, including Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, and Ohio. For the 2025 NFL season, the platform added BetVision through a partnership with Genius Sports, providing interactive live streaming alongside in-game wagering. A “For You” hub lets bettors favorite specific teams, players, and leagues for quick access to relevant markets and live tracking, a feature not common at competing books.

NBA same-game parlays can be built with team totals and alternate spreads, NHL coverage extends to player props on blocked shots and power-play points, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined as a sports partner in August 2025. Instant deposits and withdrawals are available through a Nuvei integration.

ESPN Betting Hub

ESPN’s betting section is an editorial hub rather than a standalone wagering platform. It aggregates odds, analysis, expert picks, win totals, and futures content across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college sports. ESPN BET, the dedicated sportsbook app built through a partnership with PENN Entertainment, rebranded as theScore Bet in December 2025 following the early termination of that agreement. The ESPN betting hub remains active and integrates naturally into the broader ESPN app and site experience for bettors who already use it for scores and news.

Circa Sports

Circa Sports operates in six states as of 2026: Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, and Nevada, with Missouri added on December 1, 2025. The platform is built around low margins, high limits, and transparent pricing rather than promotional activity.

NFL lines consistently rank among the best available, and the platform accepts wagers of $10,000 to $100,000 or more, making it one of the few US books explicitly suited to high-volume bettors. The app is fast and responsive, and bettors can buy points directly in the bet slip for spread and total adjustments. Coverage extends to:

Major US professional sports,

College football and basketball,

Combat sports,

Golf,

Tennis,

And soccer.

Circa does not offer a casino, racebook, or traditional welcome structure, positioning its low-margin pricing as the primary value proposition.

Bally Bet

Bally Bet is the sportsbook arm of Bally’s Corporation and is live in 11 states, including New York, Ohio, and Virginia. The platform uses proprietary technology for in-house odds, and the interface is notably clean compared to most competitors, without the promotional clutter that affects some other layouts.

NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL coverage runs at full depth alongside soccer, tennis, MMA, and table tennis. The loyalty program connects to Bally’s physical casino properties, allowing players to earn and redeem rewards across both the online platform and land-based locations. Same-game parlays, a specials section for marquee matchups, and full mobile banking round out the core feature set.

WynnBET

WynnBET launched in 2020 as the digital arm of Wynn Resorts and has scaled back its online footprint significantly since then. After operating across more than a dozen states at its peak, WynnBET now remains active online in Michigan and New York, with retail sports betting at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. The platform covers major US leagues with same-game parlays across NFL, NBA, MLB, and more, alongside in-game betting with dynamic odds updates throughout.

The app’s clean, uncluttered design has consistently drawn favorable reviews from users and independent reviewers alike, and Wynn Rewards integration lets bettors earn tier credits and comps applicable to stays and dining at Wynn properties. For bettors based in Michigan, New York, or Nevada, it remains a credible option backed by a well-established brand.

How to Find the Right Fit

State availability, pricing philosophy, and market depth are the three factors most worth weighing before committing to any one platform. Offshore options like BetNow are accessible across the US and prioritize value pricing, while regulated state-based books offer legal protections and broader local integration.

High-volume bettors will gravitate toward platforms like Circa that compete on odds quality, while casual bettors may prefer the wider market menus and streaming features at Caesars, bet365, or Hard Rock Bet.

Before downloading any app, run through a quick checklist:

Test customer support before depositing: Live chat response time varies significantly across platforms.

Live chat response time varies significantly across platforms. Compare odds on the same game across two or three books before settling on a primary platform.

before settling on a primary platform. Read the withdrawal terms: Processing times and method restrictions differ more than most bettors expect.

Processing times and method restrictions differ more than most bettors expect. Look for a mobile-first design: Platforms built for desktop first often have clunkier in-play betting on phone.

Staying on top of local football news and team activity can also help clarify which leagues and markets a given platform handles best.

Finally, do not forget: sports betting is most enjoyable when it stays within a set budget. Deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options exist on every reputable platform, and using them early is a better habit than reaching for them under pressure.