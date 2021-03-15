St. Patrick’s Day has become a worldwide celebration to enjoy and recognize the culture and history of Ireland. Here are 10 places in Burbank to get festive with food, drinks, dancing and dessert this Wednesday. Just don’t forget to wear green!

A little history on St. Patrick’s Day:

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated worldwide on March 17th in honor of Saint Patrick’s death in the year 461. Saint Patrick was kidnapped from Roman Britain at the age of 16 and brought to Ireland to be a slave. He eventually escaped but returned to Ireland later in life to bring Christianity to the country. It wasn’t until the ninth or 10th century that Ireland began observing this day and holding a feast in his honor. In 1601, the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in America. Since St. Patrick’s day was traditionally a religious holiday, pubs in Ireland were closed in observation up until the 1970s. In 1995 the Irish government began to use the day as a national campaign to spark interest in Irish culture around the world.

10 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Burbank:

1. Story Tavern is a neighborhood pub located in Downtown Burbank. Dine outdoors and enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day dinner of the traditional Irish favorites: Corned beef and cabbage washed down with a Guinness beer.

2. Yummy Cupcakes, located in Magnolia Park, has a special menu of St. Patrick’s Day themed cupcakes available on March 17th. Try from the following: Green Velvet, Guinness, Irish Coffee, Lime Meringue, Lucky Leprechaun, Vegan Chocolate Espresso, and Gluten-less Irish Coffee.

Photo Courtesy of Yummy Cupcakes

3. Fancy Free Liquor has the perfect beverage to pair with your Irish meal. Pick up a bottle of Irish whiskey, Guinness beer, or one of their St. Patrick’s Day drink kits like the Lucky Bucket kit consisting of Irish whiskey, their cocktail mix and candied ginger. Order online for local delivery and pickup

4. Mrs. Robinson’s Irish Pub is located right outside of Burbank in Toluca Lake and offers Irish favorites like Shepherd’s Pie, Fish n Chips, Bangers and Mash, and Irish Stew. There’s no place closer to experience true Irish cuisine and beer.

5. Cleary Irish Dance is a dance school with one of their locations here in Burbank. The school offers classes at all levels in the traditional art form of Irish dancing like reels, jigs and hornpipes. Join their free virtual class on St. Patrick’s Day to explore the traditions and culture of Ireland. Email clearyirishdance@gmail.com to register.

Photo from Cleary Irish Dance Facebook Page

6. Morrison in Burbank has been awarded Best Happy Hour by LA Weekly, Best Bread Pudding by Yelp, Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant by USA Today, #1 Burger by Yelp, and many more. Visit Morrison today through St. Patrick’s day for a festive menu full of Irish food and drinks including a Leprechaun Burger, Me Auld Corned Beef Sandwich, Lucky Quesadilla, Irish Car Bombs, Green Beer and more.

Photo from Morrison Burbank Instagram Page

7. Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory is known for their fun and unique flavors. This St. Patrick’s Day they will have Vanilla Guinness Stout ice cream, Leprechaun Birthday Cake Batter ice cream, and Irish Mocha cookies consisting of Baileys Irish Cream in a delightfully delicious coffee blended chocolate cookie.

8. The Burbank Pub is a classic and modern pub with twist of pirate flare. Their St. Patrick’s day specials include Irish whiskey flights, cocktail specials, corned beef and cabbage, Irish nachos and more! Dine outdoors or get your St. Patrick’s day dinner and drinks for takeout or delivery.

Irish Gentleman Cocktail, Photo from The Burbank Pub Instagram Page

9. The Snug is Burbank’s very own Irish pub and even though it is unfortunately not open due to the pandemic, it deserves an honorable mention. Keep this place in mind for your future St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

10. Barnes and Noble is a great place to purchase a children’s book to celebrate and have fun with the holiday. Best sellers like The Night Before St. Patrick’s Day by Natasha Wing or How to Catch a Leprechaun by Adam Wallace are both currently available at the Burbank location.