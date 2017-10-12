Burbank’s Officer Angela Burrows Set to Jump Out of a Plane for Charity

Last month, Officer Angela Burrows was the recipient of the Rex Andrews $1,000 Scholarship award. Now, Officer Burrows is getting ready to jump out of a plane to raise money for Operation Jump 22. I had a chance to talk to Angela as she prepares for her jump.

As the the date nears, how do you feel about the notion of jumping out of a plane?

I am more excited than ever and I am truly beginning to feel the butterflies flutter in my stomach. As of today, we are officially one month out from my event to take place on 11/11.

Have you done any training or preparation for the event?

I sure have. I went to Ifly at Universal City Walk. It is a tunnel that simulates what it feels like to be out in the open sky. It was such a fun experience for me and now I have an idea of how strong the wind is going to be against my body and in my face. I know it does not quite compare to the feeling of jumping and free falling from a perfectly good plane, but it sure does come close. My fear of heights has held me back from trying new experiences, so I am excited to conquer this fear once and for all. As it gets closer to the big day, I mentally prepare and remind myself of why I am doing this. My skydive is for a great cause and it is so much more meaning than my fear. The support I have been getting from my family, friends and community has been tremendous. We are still accepting donations on my page and I am hoping to beat my personal goal soon!

You’re raising money for U.S. Veterans by jumping out of a plane. Could you elaborate on how residents of Burbank can donate/sponsor you?

22 Veterans commit suicide each day. Operation Jump 22 is a fundraiser that was established in partnership with Mission Volant to help raise funds for combat wounded Veterans. Mission Volant started as a simple idea. To change the lives of combat-wounded Veterans in a spectacular way, by helping them adjust back to Civilian life. Sadly, this is a major challenge for Veterans. For those who have been wounded, the struggle is even more significant. Our goal is to provide services and training for the true heroes who have risked their lives to protect our freedom.

Operation Jump 22 was created by Brandon Feco, owner of KNB Capital in Westlake Village. Brandon’s own passion for Skydiving inspired him to create a fundraiser that would encourage and challenge others to face their fear by jumping for a great cause.

Brandon told me about his idea and I immediately knew that I wanted to be involved. This fundraiser is personal to me since I have many friends and Co-workers who serve in the Military. My own fear of heights and respect for Veterans inspired me to sign up to Skydive. The event will take place on Veteran’s Day on 11/11/17 at Skydive Santa Barbara in Lompoc from 10am-3pm. There will be entertainment, food and raffles. If you would like to donate or sponsor my jump, please go to WWW.OPERATIONJUMP22.COM/ DONATIONS/ANGIE

All proceeds will go directly to Mission Volant. If anyone is interested in donating items as raffle giveaways, please call 805-813-4100 or email dbfeco@knbcapital.com!

