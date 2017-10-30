Get Out Of Town!: Yayoi Kusama At The Broad

Thousands have enjoyed contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away at The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. The installation has been a popular draw since the art museum opened in September of 2015.

Advance tickets for Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors show which opened October 21 and runs through January 1, 2018, sold out in a matter of minutes when they were released to the public. Standby admittance to the exhibit, housed in 10 rooms on the lower level of The Broad, is available daily, with waits usually ranging between one and two hours.

Infinity Mirrors brings together a collection of Yayoi Kusama’s work over decades, including six different Infinity Mirror rooms, along with paintings, sculpture and more.

The Obliteration Room began as a stark white room of household furniture and fixtures and personal items. Over the weeks of the exhibit, visitors are able to place colorful dot stickers on the items and walls, transforming the white room into an array of multicolored dots.

The 88-year-old Kusama has said her art reflects what she sees during hallucinations brought on by periods of mental illness – a world transformed with multitudes of dots and shapes, distorted and vivid.

The Broad is located at the intersection of Second and Grand in downtown L.A. More information on visiting the museum and on Kusama’s vibrant show can be found here. A limited number of $30 tickets to Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors show are available daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

