Actor From ‘Ray Donovan’ Series Arrested for DUI, Child Endangerment

On Wednesday, October 3 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Burbank Police responded to a report of a car accident on the 200 block of N. Buena Vista St.

When police arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said they saw a Chrysler 300 sedan driving erratically, weaving in and out of lanes. They also claimed to have seen a small child on the driver’s lap. One witness believed the child’s hands were on the steering wheel. The sedan crashed into a parked vehicle, and the driver was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver was soon identified as Marion Hall, 44 of Sherman Oaks. Hall is more widely known as “Pooch Hall,” an actor on the Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”

Police believed Hall’s behavior indicated he was drunk and that he was not equipped to perform field sobriety tests.

Hall’s 2-year-old son was in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Neither Hall or his son suffered any injuries from the collision. The actor’s son was released to his wife at the scene.

Hall was arrested and booked for a DUI and child endangerment. He is currently being held in the Burbank City Jail on $100,000 bail and will be in court tomorrow.

Charges against Hall are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.