American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service from Hollywood Burbank to Dallas Fort Worth International

Press Release from Hollywood Burbank Airport:

American Airlines has announced that it will begin twice-daily nonstop service on a Boeing 737 between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on April 2, 2019, restarting a route it had previously served until February 2012. Tickets for the service will be available for purchase beginning on Monday, October 8, at www.aa.com .

The morning flight from BUR to DFW will depart at 8 a.m. PDT and arrive at DFW at 1:17 p.m. CDT, and the afternoon flight from BUR to DFW will depart at 12:20 p.m. PDT and arrive at DFW at 5:39 p.m. CDT. The morning flight from DFW to BUR will depart at 10:25 a.m. CDT and arrive at 11:25 a.m. PDT, and the afternoon flight from DFW to BUR will depart at 7:15 p.m. CDT and arrive at 8:16 p.m. PDT.

American’s renewed BUR-DFW service increases convenience for passengers traveling to the Dallas area, particularly business travelers who lamented the loss of American’s previous flights along that route. The new service continues the airlines’ investment in Hollywood Burbank Airport as a convenient option for passengers traveling to and from the greater Los Angeles area.