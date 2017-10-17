Burbank Fire Chief Tom Lenahan to Retire

Burbank Fire Chief Tom Lenahan has announced that he will retire from the City on December 28, 2017, and become Fire Chief of the Hollywood-Burbank Airport in January 2018.

“Chief Lenahan has been a leader within the Burbank community,” stated City Manager Ron Davis. “He has been instrumental in achieving both a Class 1 rating for Burbank Fire Department along with becoming an internationally accredited agency, which means the Department is a highly elite team. For this and Chief Lenahan’s years of service, we are grateful.”

Lenahan began his career with the City of Burbank Fire Department as a Firefighter 30 years ago. He continued to rise through the ranks as Paramedic, Engineer, Captain, and Battalion Chief. He served as Assistant Fire Chief, in charge of the budget, personnel, and other administrative functions from January 2009 – June 2012.

Chief Lenahan had a brief tour of duty as the Fire Marshal beginning in July of 2012 before assuming the position of Fire Chief in January 2013.

He is also the Office of Emergency Services Region I, Area C Coordinator, which covers approximately 126 square miles of Los Angeles County and includes the cities of Alhambra, Arcadia, Burbank, Glendale, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Pasadena, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre and South Pasadena. This mobilization was recently seen in the La Tuna fire that threatened Burbank homes.

Prior to becoming a Burbank Firefighter Lenahan was a Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy for 5 years.

“Thank you to Burbank for allowing me to serve in such a noble profession,” Lenahan said. “I look forward to continuing to enhance the partnership between the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, Burbank Fire and the City.”

