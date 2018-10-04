Burbank Police Share Special Brew On National Police Officer’s Coffee With A Cop Day

Burbank Police took advantage of National Police Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday and set up camp at The Ugly Mug located on Burbank Boulevard.

Several members of the public stopped by to ask questions, and to pose for pictures with Burbank PD’s pink patrol cruiser, which is raising awareness of breast cancer during the month of October.

The Ugly Mug’s owners, Steve and Emily Nalbantian, were on hand serving up seasonal coffee in addition to their Kona Blend. Several members of Burbank Police Command Staff including Chief Scott LaChasse, Deputy Chief Michael Albanese, Patrol Captain Denis Cremins, and Captain Armen Dermenjian attended the event. Burbank Police Officers Union President J.J. Puglisi and Police Administrator Josephine Wilson were also there.

Community Resource Officers Angela Burrows and Karel Castro answered crime prevention questions and handed out materials along with Sgt. Derek Green, who oversees the COPS Bureau.

Coffee with a Cop events are held numerous times throughout the year by the BPD for the public to meet local police officers and inquire about police operations, response times and other information.