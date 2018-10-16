Burbank Survives First Santa Ana Condition Of The Season With Little Damage

Burbank forestry crews and Burbank Water and Power linemen were kept busy Monday, October 15, during the first Santa Ana wind conditions of the season.

The winds that affected Burbank were tracked at 42 mph. They started prior to sunrise as expected and City crews took to the streets early.

Motorists were affected on several of Burbank’s roadways such as Front Street, Kenneth Road and Clark Street near Buena Vista. Several owners of vehicles had trees and branches land on their cars, and Burbank Police responded to take damage reports.

Burbank Water and Power responded to downed electrical lines in several locations across the city. All electrical service was repaired quickly.

Here is a photo gallery of some of the damages caused by the winds on Monday.