The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presented their Burroughs On Broadway fundraiser show to a pleased and excited audience last night and the show will continue with additional shows this afternoon, and evening and a show on Sunday.

The show Directed by Jennifer Strattan, with Brendan Jennings as the Musical Director.

Here is a link to purchase tickets: http://www.itsmyseat.com/jbhsvma/burroughs-on-broadway.html

Photos from last nights show.