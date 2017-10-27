Caltrans Latest Construction Updates and Detours

SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard Sonora Avenue, Alameda Avenue and Western Avenue Bridges: Through mid-November, crews are working in the I-5 median to demolish a portion of the bridges and working to construct and close the gaps in the middle of the freeway. LA River: Crews are constructing the walkway.I-5 Median (between Verdugo Avenue and Sonora Avenue): Crews are grading aggregate base.Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street

Northbound I-5 Shoulder near Old San Fernando Boulevard Tunnel: Crews are working on the northbound I-5 shoulder near the old San Fernando Boulevard tunnel. This is in preparation for the shoring operation (installation of metal plates and beams to construct the new I-5 Empire Avenue interchange) expected to begin the last week of October.

Victory Place: Crews are installing utilities and grading between Empire Avenue and Empire Center.