Caltrans Latest Construction Updates and Detours

Seismic retrofitting: Beginning in late November/early December 2017, crews will start seismic retrofit work on the I-5 bridge columns at Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue. This work is necessary to ensure that the bridge’s existing columns are more resistant to seismic activity. Expect delays on Buena Vista Street, Winona Avenue, and the I-5 northbound and southbound off-ramps. Additional information will be provided.
Work will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted.
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
LA River: Crews are constructing the walkway.I-5 Median (between Verdugo Avenue and Sonora Avenue): Crews are grading aggregate base.Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Northbound I-5 Shoulder near Old San Fernando Boulevard Tunnel: Crews are working on the northbound I-5 shoulder near the old San Fernando Boulevard tunnel. This is in preparation for the shoring operation (installation of metal plates and beams to construct the new I-5 Empire Avenue interchange) expected to begin the last week of October.
Victory Place: Crews are installing utilities and grading between Empire Avenue and Empire Center.
Buena Vista Street: Crews are grading slopes and working on the sidewalks under the bridges.
Southbound I-5 at Buena Vista Street: Crews are working on the freeway widening at the on- and off-ramps.
Northbound I-5 between Buena Vista Street and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing and backfilling retaining walls.
Northbound I-5 at San Fernando Road: Crews will be clearing and disposing of vegetation and removing and setting k-rail.
Closures and Detours
SR-134 to Magnolia Boulevard
Sonora Avenue and Western Avenue Closures:
Intermittent nighttime street closures on Sonora Avenue and Western Avenue from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m through mid 2018. Detours are posted.
Alameda Avenue Closures:
Intermittent nighttime ramp closures on Alameda Avenue from Flower Street to Lake Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m through mid 2018.
The following loop on- and off-ramps will be closed (RED in map below):
- Eastbound Alameda northbound loop on-ramp
- Westbound Alameda northbound loop off-ramp
- Eastbound Alameda southbound loop off-ramp
- Westbound Alameda southbound loop on-ramp
- Eastbound Alameda northbound off-ramp
- Westbound Alameda northbound on-ramp
- Eastbound Alameda southbound on-ramp
- Westbound Alameda southbound off-ramp
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:
Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Intermittent Daytime Closures on Flower Street:
Flower Street under the I-5 bridge will be closed intermittently during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Magnolia Boulevard to Buena Vista Street
Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures:
Intermittent nighttime northbound and southbound I-5 lane closures between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
East Orange Grove Avenue Closure:
East Orange Grove Avenue between 1st Street and North Bonnywood Place will be closed. To access the Orange Grove northbound I-5 on-ramp use Angeleno Avenue. Detours will be posted.
Front Street Long-Term Closure:
Front Street between the Metrolink station (south of the Magnolia Boulevard Bridge) and Burbank Boulevard will be a northbound-only one-way street. For access to the Metrolink station from northbound I-5 use the Olive Avenue exit to 1st Street and cross under the freeway on Verdugo Avenue, and southbound I-5, use the Verdugo Avenue off-ramp exit.
Buena Vista Street Closures:
Intermittent daytime and nighttime closures of Buena Vista Street, in both directions, between San Fernando Boulevard and Winona Avenue.
On- and Off-Ramp Closures:
Intermittent on- and off-ramp closures at Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detours will be provided.
Empire Avenue Closure:
Empire Avenue between Wilson Avenue and Victory Place will be closed through early 2018.