Colony Theatre Screens “Halloween” Friday The 13th

The Colony Theatre offers a night of spooky fun with a Halloween-themed party Friday evening, October 13. While the marquee event is the screening of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic teen scream movie Halloween, the party kicks off with a live DJ and drink specials along with a horror and sci fi art show in the theater’s gallery.

Popular local artists featured in the gallery include Glen Orbik, Laurel Blechman, Shawn Zents, Paul Wee, Drew Ragland, George Kalcoff and more. The art will be available for purchase.

“I’m so excited about this event,” commented Heather Provost, The Colony Theatre Director of Development.

“It’s different, it’s fun, it’s edgy and the combination of these mediums – art, music, film, is going to make it really special.”

“So much art happening in one place, at one time, is always a great thing… and bringing something unique like this, in our very own way, to the community, is important.”

The screening of Halloween, which features Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence, will be the first time the cult classic has been shown on the big screen in more than 20 years in Burbank.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Seating is limited and assigned and tickets can be bought via the theater’s website here. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 8:00 p.m. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank. Plenty of free parking is available in the attached parking garage.







