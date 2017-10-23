Community Gets Together to Support Troops

UMe Credit Union, in a partnership with Keller Williams Burbank, joined together for their annual Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly project, created to comfort U.S. troops overseas.

UMe members and community neighbors brought donations to the credit union branch during September and October to be packed up by volunteers.

Items will benefit deployed U.S. troops and included personal supplies (wrapped toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving cream, and razors), snacks (hard candy, protein bars, jerky) and entertainment (paperback books, playing cards, DVDs).

This past Saturday UMe hosted the Thank-A-Soldier Care Box Assembly and Community BBQ Event which feature live music and free lunch (with a donation). Donated items were packaged and prepared for troops as a thank you for their hard work and sacrifice.

Related Posts: