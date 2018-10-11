Firefighters Work Fast to Knock Down House Fire

Burbank firefighters received a call at 7:07 Wednesday morning, October 10, of a house fire in the 2100 block of North Brighton.

Burbank Police officers on patrol near Robert Lundgren Park noticed smoke a couple of blocks away and responded finding upon their arrival, a one-story house with heavy fire in the front room.

“As a result of an aggressive attack from Burbank firefighters, the fire was confined to the room of origin and knockdown was declared at 7:20 am”, according to Battalion Chief John Owings.

Burbank Police Officers on the scene reported the house appeared to be vacant.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the cause is under investigation.