Firefighters Work Fast to Knock Down House Fire

By On October 11, 2018

Burbank firefighters received a call at 7:07 Wednesday morning, October 10, of a house fire in the 2100 block of North Brighton.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

Burbank Police officers on patrol near Robert Lundgren Park noticed smoke a couple of blocks away and responded finding upon their arrival, a one-story house with heavy fire in the front room. 

“As a result of an aggressive attack from Burbank firefighters, the fire was confined to the room of origin and knockdown was declared at 7:20 am”, according to Battalion Chief John Owings.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

 

Burbank Police Officers on the scene reported the house appeared to be vacant. 

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the cause is under investigation.

 

 

