Fritz Coleman Opens One-Man Colony Theatre Show

NBC4 Weathercaster Fritz Coleman opens his solo show, An Evening with Fritz Coleman, tonight, October 19, at The Colony Theatre in downtown Burbank.

“The forecast is for fun and laughter when An Evening with Fritz Coleman arrives on the Colony stage,” commented Colony Theatre Director of Development Heather Provost in a media release. “Everyone’s favorite weatherman shares his hilarious, insightful take on growing up and growing older. He proves that aging isn’t pretty… but it’s pretty funny!”

Coleman is a three-time Emmy Award winner and has been the weathercaster for NBC4 for 35 years. He has appeared eight times on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno and is a sought after Master of Ceremonies for many events around Burbank and Los Angeles.

He started out in Los Angeles as a standup comic in 1980, segueing into the weekend weathercaster role at KNBC in 1982. By 1984, Coleman was the main weekday weatherman. He has continued to write and perform standup and theater pieces through the years.

An Evening with Fritz Coleman completes the Colony’s It’s Showtime series which began in July and included Reign Morton’s ICONversations: A Musical Tribute to the Masters, Magic Mania, I’d Enjoy Being a Girl … On Broadway! starring Mark C. Reis, and a concert presentation of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music.

Coleman takes The Colony Theatre stage at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, Friday October 20 and Saturday October 21. The final performance of the four-show run is Sunday October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $35 and tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank. Plenty of free parking is available in the adjacent parking garage.

