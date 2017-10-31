Halloween Home Decorating Winners Announced!

Here the are, your winners of the 2017 Halloween Decorating Contest. We also included some of the other addresses we judged so you can see all these amazing houses.
Judging was based on Technical Achievement, Halloween Theme and Overall Concept.
First Place:
3420 Clark Ave. (make sure you have a FM radio with you)
Second Place:
1131 N. California Street
Third Place:
517 S. Glenwood Place
Other addresses of note you should check out to round out the top 20 (in no particular order):
631 E. Valencia
800 N. BelAire
2352 Orchard
2919 Lincoln
814 N. Bel Aire
905 N. Bel Aire
900 N. Bel Aire
1505 Valley
841 Frederic
513 N. Florance
1807 Avon
1809 Pepper
1830 Fairview
900 Frederic
922 N. Lima
840 N. Valley
4116 Woodland
Thanks everyone for entering – we also apologize for getting the results out a little late (damn World Series!). We will have a Christmas Decorating Contest later this year!