Halloween Home Decorating Winners Announced!

Here the are, your winners of the 2017 Halloween Decorating Contest. We also included some of the other addresses we judged so you can see all these amazing houses.

Judging was based on Technical Achievement, Halloween Theme and Overall Concept.

First Place:

3420 Clark Ave. (make sure you have a FM radio with you)

Second Place:

1131 N. California Street

Third Place:

517 S. Glenwood Place

Other addresses of note you should check out to round out the top 20 (in no particular order):

631 E. Valencia

800 N. BelAire

2352 Orchard

2919 Lincoln

814 N. Bel Aire

905 N. Bel Aire

900 N. Bel Aire

1505 Valley

841 Frederic

513 N. Florance

1807 Avon

1809 Pepper

1830 Fairview

900 Frederic

922 N. Lima

840 N. Valley

4116 Woodland

Thanks everyone for entering – we also apologize for getting the results out a little late (damn World Series!). We will have a Christmas Decorating Contest later this year!

