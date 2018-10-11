International Walk/Bike To School Day Held In Burbank

Burbank students, adults, teachers and administrators participated in the 2018 Walk/Bike to School Day on Wednesday morning, October 10, at several campuses throughout the city.

At Stevenson Elementary, Burbank City Councilmember Bob Frutos joined Burbank Unified School District Board Member, Steve Ferguson and Principal Desiderio. The trio met at the triangle park near school and led a group of students to the building. Once at the school, many volunteers passed out treats for the kids.

Across town, at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Superintendent Matt Hill was greeted by Burbank City Councilmember Jess Talamantes and walked with several parents and kids to the campus.

Burbank Police were on hand at all campuses to ensure a safe route to school.