LB Scary At Nick Set To Raise Funds For Leadership Burbank Project

Leadership Burbank holds LB Scary at Nick, a Halloween-themed costume party, on Saturday, October 21, at Nickelodeon Studios. The event is the major fundraiser for the Leadership Burbank class of 2018, who will determine their community project in the coming months.

Every year, a group of 20-30 people who live or work in the City of Burbank are chosen for the Leadership Burbank professional development program. Each class chooses a community project to work on together.

Last year, the class of 2017 partnered with the Family Services Agency to supply a Mental Wellness Center at John Burroughs High School. The class of 2016 created a Computer Lab and Job Readiness Center at the Burbank Temporary Aid Center. In 2015, the class renovated the front garden of the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and the Greater East Valley.

Leadership Burbank 2014 built the Joslyn Oasis, a recreation and garden area for the seniors over age 55 who visit the Joslyn Center. The class of 2013 provided 31 violins and 40 music stands for Burbank Unified School District elementary student use.

“We wanted to do something different from the traditional chicken dinner gala fundraiser,” said Nerissa Sugars, this year’s chair of the Leadership Burbank board.

“This community loves the Halloween season and costumes, and what better way to celebrate than with food, drinks, and dancing at Nickelodeon – a globally acclaimed, entertainment giant that most people wouldn’t normally get to visit!”

“No auctions, no donation pitches, no special honorees – just a party for the grown-ups,” added Sugars. “And while they’re enjoying the evening, they’re helping support a valuable cause.”

Leadership Burbank is a nine-month training program for those who seek to develop personal and professional skills and contacts while learning more about the community of Burbank.

LB Scary at Nick begins at 7:00 p.m. The costume party is open to the public aged 21 years and over and features drink and appetizer specials, live video DJ and a costume contest with a celebrity judge. Tickets are available in advance and at the door.

For more information on LB Scary at Nick, visit Leadership Burbank’s website here.

Related Posts: