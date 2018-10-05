Magnolia Park Merchants Holding Fundraiser to Support this Year’s Holiday In The Park

“The Magnolia Park Merchants Association is holding a t-shirt fundraiser to raise funds for Holiday in the Park 2018. Community member, Sarah Tacoma, created and submitted the design to the association during a contest which is now available for a limited time.

All proceeds from the campaign will go toward Holiday in the Park. The fundraiser ends at midnight EST on October 9th order your shirt today and show your love for Magnolia Park!”

CLICK HERE TO ORDER SHIRT TODAY

Samples of the shirts below: