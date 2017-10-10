Metrolink to Perform Late Night Construction for New Station

Press release from Metrolink:

Late-Night Construction Work

When: Four-week period beginning on Monday, October 9, 2017 from 10pm – 6am.

Where: San Fernando Rd at N Hollywood Way (within the project workzone).

What to Expect:

> Possible traffic delays and slight increase in travel times due to posted lane closures.

> Lane closures and re-routing clearly marked.

> Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

> For safety purposes, flaggers will redirect traffic when necessary.

Metro apologizes for any inconvenience during this period and appreciates your understanding and cooperation.

What to Expect During Construction

The station is being constructed within the existing railroad right-of-way with minimal impact on Metrolink operations. To enhance safety and enable construction activities, a full-lane closure of San Fernando Bl between west of N Hollywood Way and Greg Av has been in place.

Construction activities can be expected Monday through Friday between the hours of 6am to 3:30pm; nighttime construction may also occur between 10:30pm to 6am, only if needed. The construction schedule is subject to change based on needs, weather and other operational factors.

The contractor will limit heavy equipment use during nighttime hours to mitigate noise. Provisions are in place to minimize impacts to airport, emergency responder and business access. Efforts will be made to minimize dust and other construction impacts to the fullest extent possible.

Stay Connected

For any questions, please call the project hotline at 213.922.6913