myBurbank Halloween Contest Signups Begin

Halloween is coming up and so is the Annual myBurbank Halloween Decorating Contest.

myBurbank is proud to announce that Tadeh Sayadian will be in charge of this year’s contest and promises that this will be an epic year!

The contest is open to all residence in the City of Burbank.

To enter, please send an email to halloweencontest@myBurbank. com.

Please make sure to include your address!!

Judging will be held on Monday, October 29, 2018 and Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 31, 2018