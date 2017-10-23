myBurbank Kicks off Halloween Decorating Contest

myBurbank is launching their Halloween Decorating Contest this week for all Burbank residences.

To be eligible, all you have to do is send in your address to halloweencontest@myburbank.com.Submissions will be taken until Friday, October 28 at 1:00 pm. Judging will be held that same night and winners announced on Saturday morning, October 29.

By submitting your address, you give myBurbank permission to display your address for the Halloween contest only

