Plush Puffs Celebrates Grand Opening In Magnolia Park

Handmade, high-end marshmallows are the focus of newly opened Plush Puffs Toasting Bar and Takeaway, Los Angeles’ first marshmallow confection shop. City officials showed up for the store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 13, in Burbank’s Magnolia Park shopping district.

Marshmallow samples, both toasted and untoasted, were available at the event, along with some heartier fare provided by Magnolia Park neighbor World Empanadas.

The sweet shop also offers Cognoscenti coffee, four flavors of hot cocoa, Art of Tea selections and a variety of desserts made with marshmallows, including custom made s’mores, Plush Bars, Puff Crispies and Puffwiches.

Or, one can always purchase marshmallows by the half-pound weight to take home. Available in a host of flavors, from peppermint, birthday cake, lemon, mocchachino, vanilla bean, simply s’mores, caramel swirl, chocolate chipetta, toasty coconut and more.

Counter salespeople recommend storing the marshmallows in the freezer. Not only will they keep for several months that way, the marshmallows are absolutely delicious straight from the freezer!

We’ve visited the shop a few times during their soft opening, and their hot drinks and sweet treats are a big hit with us.

Try Three On A Twig – three marshmallows of your choice, toasted on a stick, for instant campfire goodness without all the effort and mess. Many of their products are also available to order online via their website.

Plush Puffs opens with a Tops In Town, for their unique and tasty approach to confections. They’re located on Magnolia just west of Hollywood Way.

Restaurant/Bar Info: Plush Puffs is located at 3811 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505. Plush Puffs is open Tuesday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



