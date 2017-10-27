Police Foundation Host Family Fun Day Saturday

Release by the Burbank Police Dept.:

Hosted by the Burbank Police Foundation, Family Fun Day is a wonderful event benefiting the Burbank Police Department and their K-9 and Mounted Units.

This annual event features a car show and pancake breakfast by Burbank Kiwanis Clubs, food and beverages, live entertainment, UMe Credit Union’s photo booth, opportunity drawings, Burbank Police Department demos and displays, and FREE kids’ activities!

Join your neighbors, friends, and members of the Burbank Police Department for some big fun on October 28th!

For more information, including CAR SHOW REGISTRATION, click here: http://bit.ly/2xVnRuk

FAMILY FUN DAY – 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Johnny Carson Park, 400 Bob Hope Drive, Burbank