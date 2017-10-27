Police to Hold Drug Take Back Event Saturday

Release from the Burbank Police Dept.:

The Burbank Police will host this event in the rear parking lot of the police station, located at 200 N. Third Street in Burbank. Community members can bring old, expired, and/or unused medications to the police department for safe and proper disposal – no questions asked. The entire process takes a matter of seconds.

The Drug Take Back initiative is a partnership between the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies, and is focused on public health and safety. Its purpose is to provide citizens a safe method of disposal for unused, unwanted, and expired medications.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Drug abuse rates in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses. By hosting the Drug Take Back event, the Burbank Police Department is helping reduce the misuse of these drugs and also preventing potential safety and health hazards often associated with the improper disposal of medications, such as flushing them down the toilet.

NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT – 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration