Purse Thief Arrested Near Edison Elementary

On Wednesday, October 17, around 5:10 p.m., Burbank Police responded to a report of a purse theft that occurred at Burbank Spa and Garden located at 2115 W. Magnolia Blvd.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her purse had been stolen by a male suspect. He was witnessed running away with her purse and left the scene on a bicycle.

Police saw a man matching the description of the suspect near Edison Elementary School, located at 2110 W. Chestnut St. Officers approached the man and detained him near Myers St. and Chestnut St. He was soon identified as the suspect.

@BurbankPolice tweeted about the incident to ensure that an investigation was being conducted and that there was no threat to the school.

The woman’s purse and its contents were found a short distance from the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Jorge Salazar, 21 of Palmdale. Salazar was arrested and booked for petty theft and receiving/possessing stolen property.

He is currently being held on $1,000 bail and is due to appear in court tomorrow.