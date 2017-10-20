Report of Shots Fired Near Walmart Proves Unsubstantiated

Both Burbank police and the California Highway Patrol received numerous calls of shots fired near Walmart in the Empire Center on Thursday, Oct 19 around 3 pm. Witnesses reported hearing a number of gun shots and reported a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Burbank police were on the scene quickly and with as airship overhead were unable to find the vehicle but a motor home of interest was located in the area.

Police shut down the area to traffic around Walmart. They also responded their armored vehicle that they call their ‘Bearcat’ to the scene because it was believed that there were occupants in the motor home that might have been involved in the gun fire.

Once in place and with the motor home surrounded, police ordered the man and woman out of the motor home, who came out without incident.

According to Lt. Claudio Losacco of the Burbank Police Department, “We received a call of “shots fired” in the Walmart Parking lot. Upon arrival, numerous people told officers they’d heard the shots, but nobody actually saw a shooter.”

He said that there was no evidence that shots had been fired in the area.

“The cause of the loud sounds may have come from a backfiring generator, but that is unconfirmed at this time” said Losacco.

Two people were briefly detained during the investigation, but released.

