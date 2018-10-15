Thank A Soldier Event Packs Over 1000 Boxes For U.S. Troops

Soldiers overseas will be very happy to see all the boxes coming from Burbank, California, this holiday season.

The Burbank community gathered together on Saturday morning, October 13, in the UMe Credit Union Parking lot and packed boxes with everyday essentials such as deodorant, disposable razors, foot powder, handy wipes, lotion, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Also included were plenty of snacks including gum, protein bars, sunflower seeds and Kool-Aid packs.

To entertain the troops during downtime, volunteers added books, crossword puzzles, DVDs and CDs.

While some packed boxes, others wrote personal letters of thanks and children colored pictures to be included in the packages.

The event was sponsored by Keller Williams, and the Keller Williams Band provided entertainment while volunteers worked. Volunteers were also treated to tacos, cookies and water.

Here is a photo gallery from the event.