Urban Press Winery Holds Fundraiser for Sonoma Fire Victims

Press Release from Urban Press Winery:

Event Date: Thursday, October 19th

Location: Urban Press Winery, Burbank CA

Event Time: 12pm to 11pm

Urban Press Winery is a Sonoma based winery, proudly producing wine since 2013. Our hearts are broken with the death and destruction that has ravaged our beautiful wine country. Join us as we come together as a community to help the rebuilding process. Urban Press Winery will open its doors for an all day/night fundraiser. All proceeds will be donated to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund. Urban Press Winery is a boutique winery bringing the craft of California wine-making to Los Angeles by way of our Tasting Room in Burbank’s beautiful and vibrant downtown neighborhood.

Owner & vinter Giovanni D’Andrea will kick off the fundraiser with a generous wine donation of $10K.

Urban Press Winery will be serving a $20 – BBQ Lunch from 12pm to 3pm & BBQ Dinner from 5pm to 9pm. We will BBQ onsite, serving up fresh burgers (beef & veggie) and hot dogs – plus a glass of wine.

Rebuild Sonoma Fundraiser will feature the following:

Silent Auction – Ending @ 8pm

Live Music – Starting @ 5pm

Raffle Items – Win a MAGNUM bottle of wine (retail value at $150). 2 chances to win!The winning number will be announced at 8pm.

Donation Tree – Make a donation and get your name on our beautiful donation tree.