Arrest Reports for October 2017

October 1st
Isiah Daniel Cassin, 26 of Inglewood
1:30a Maple and Magnolia
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear
Christopher Bryan Lewis, 28 of Burbank
3:50a Magnolia and Victory
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Guy Branston Owens, 65 of Burbank
3:30a 326 N Florence
Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI
Alex Aguirre, 25 of Los Angeles
5:45a Kenwood and Verdugo
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Louis Bergeron, 56 of Studio City
5:45a Kenwood and Verdugo
Resisting Arrest, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
Adam Craig Williams, 29 of Burbank
9:10a Magnolia and Pass
Robbery, Grand Theft
Rito Madrid Briceno, 45 of Los Angeles
10:45a 4420 Victory Place
Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale
Tony Rael Romero, 38 of Los Angeles
3:50p 1301 Victory Place
Petty Theft
Rayvion Hamilton, 21 Rancho Cucamonga
3:55p 310 N Pass
Petty Theft, Failure to Appear
Steven Lee Drojensky, 53 of Burbank
6:50p 3813 W Chandler
Petty Theft
Victor Manuel Zaragoza, 33 of Burbank
9:39p Rose and Victory
Possession of Methamphetamine
Azat Levon Mnatsakanyan, 24 of Glendale
2000 N Glenoaks
Driving on a Suspended License
Frank Ernesto Barrientos, 29 of North Hollywood
11:10p Burbank and Keystone
Possession of Methamphetamine
October 2nd
Cassandra Nicol Mendez, 28 of Los Angeles
12:40p Verdugo and Screenland
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Fermín González Casillas, 46 of Burbank
11:00p Santa Anita and San Fernando
Parole Warrant
October 3rd
Colin Erle Roberts, 23 of Canoga Park
12:35a Empire Center
Possession of Controlled Substance
Jacob Zagha, 26 of Woodland Hills
12:35a 1800 W Empire
Forgery, Possession of Methamphetamine
Nanette Lee Allen, 49 of Calspell
2:35a Victory and Hollywood Way
Possession of Methamphetamine
Brian Anthony Belloso, 24 of Los Angeles
7:50a LAPD Metro
Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft
Daniel Andrew Guzman, 57 of Burbank
9:30a 1019 Omer
Drunk in Public
Stephanie Moctezuma, 23 of Paramount
2:45p 201 E Magnolia
Grand Theft
Jessica Lee Bedsworth, 40 of Burbank
5:00p Glenoaks University
False Identification to a Police Officer, Burglary
Ricky D Cervantes, 21 of Palmdale
2:20p Pep Boys Parking Lot
Possession of Controlled Substance
Matthew James Ruiz, 23 of Burbank
7:15p 2406 N Naomi
Violating A Court Order
Jeremy Lee, 36 of Burbank
10:10p Redacted
Corporal Injury To Spouse
Johnny Ray Haskins, 31 of North Hollywood
11:50p Buena Vista and San Fernando
Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance
October 4th