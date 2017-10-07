Arrest Reports for October 2017

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. Arrests made by Burbank Police Dept. unless otherwise indicated. The following are Official PUBLIC Records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These Official Records were collected in 2017 The person(s) named in these listings has only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



October 1st

Isiah Daniel Cassin, 26 of Inglewood

1:30a Maple and Magnolia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear

Christopher Bryan Lewis, 28 of Burbank

3:50a Magnolia and Victory

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Guy Branston Owens, 65 of Burbank

3:30a 326 N Florence

Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI

Alex Aguirre, 25 of Los Angeles

5:45a Kenwood and Verdugo

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charles Louis Bergeron, 56 of Studio City

5:45a Kenwood and Verdugo

Resisting Arrest, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Adam Craig Williams, 29 of Burbank

9:10a Magnolia and Pass

Robbery, Grand Theft

Rito Madrid Briceno, 45 of Los Angeles

10:45a 4420 Victory Place

Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale

Tony Rael Romero, 38 of Los Angeles

3:50p 1301 Victory Place

Petty Theft

Rayvion Hamilton, 21 Rancho Cucamonga

3:55p 310 N Pass

Petty Theft, Failure to Appear

Steven Lee Drojensky, 53 of Burbank

6:50p 3813 W Chandler

Petty Theft

Victor Manuel Zaragoza, 33 of Burbank

9:39p Rose and Victory

Possession of Methamphetamine

Azat Levon Mnatsakanyan, 24 of Glendale

2000 N Glenoaks

Driving on a Suspended License

Frank Ernesto Barrientos, 29 of North Hollywood

11:10p Burbank and Keystone

Possession of Methamphetamine

October 2nd

Cassandra Nicol Mendez, 28 of Los Angeles

12:40p Verdugo and Screenland

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fermín González Casillas, 46 of Burbank

11:00p Santa Anita and San Fernando

Parole Warrant

October 3rd

Colin Erle Roberts, 23 of Canoga Park

12:35a Empire Center

Possession of Controlled Substance

Jacob Zagha, 26 of Woodland Hills

12:35a 1800 W Empire

Forgery, Possession of Methamphetamine

Nanette Lee Allen, 49 of Calspell

2:35a Victory and Hollywood Way

Possession of Methamphetamine

Brian Anthony Belloso, 24 of Los Angeles

7:50a LAPD Metro

Possession of Methamphetamine, Petty Theft

Daniel Andrew Guzman, 57 of Burbank

9:30a 1019 Omer

Drunk in Public

Stephanie Moctezuma, 23 of Paramount

2:45p 201 E Magnolia

Grand Theft

Jessica Lee Bedsworth, 40 of Burbank

5:00p Glenoaks University

False Identification to a Police Officer, Burglary

Ricky D Cervantes, 21 of Palmdale

2:20p Pep Boys Parking Lot

Possession of Controlled Substance

Matthew James Ruiz, 23 of Burbank

7:15p 2406 N Naomi

Violating A Court Order

Jeremy Lee, 36 of Burbank

10:10p Redacted

Corporal Injury To Spouse

Johnny Ray Haskins, 31 of North Hollywood

11:50p Buena Vista and San Fernando

Possession Of Burglary Tools, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Under The Influence Of A Controlled Substance

October 4th

