2018 “BIG GAME” Tale of the Tape- Facts, Figures and Football

By Dick Dornan

myBurbank Sports Emeritus

BIG GAME “Facts, Figures & Football”

DATE: October 26, 2018

SITE: Memorial Field

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

First game- 1949; Burroughs leads the all-time series, 42-27.

Burbank has defeated Burroughs five of the last six years; the first time the Bulldogs have accomplished that feat in the 69-year history of the rivalry.

Burroughs has won 17 of 25 and 22 of the last 32 contests between the two schools.

Burbank has won eight of the last 14 clashes.