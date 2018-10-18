Burbank Football Runs Past Glendale, 49-6

It certainly wasn’t the best game Burbank High has played all season, but the Bulldogs did what they needed to do Thursday night in a 49-6 Pacific League win over Glendale High.

Burbank (6-3, 5-1) was able to do a lot of experimenting and also came out of the game without any injuries.

The Bulldogs face Burroughs next week in “The Big Game”.

“We had a quick turnaround. We had a really brief week of practice,” coach Adam Colman said. “A lot of kids got some chance to get some live reps. It has to be all hands on deck going forward. The move live reps the better you get.”

One player who nearly scored for the Bulldogs was senior running back Manuel Chu. Chu, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, had five carries for 6 yards. His contribution was one that everyone on the Burbank sideline enjoyed.

“It was really cool to see Manny get a couple of carries there. He works his tail off every day and does everything he can,” Colman said. “It is nice to see the kids rally around him. That is something he is going to remember forever.”

Matthew Porras, who completed at least one pass to six different receivers, finished 13 of 23 for 297 yards with five touchdowns.

Three of his touchdowns went to Erik Harutyunyan on passes for 35, 30 and 39 yards.

His other two touchdown passes went to Duncan Smith on distances of 88 and 12 yards.

Burbank took a 35-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the first half when Chadz Vang intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown.

Christopher Stanis added a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Bulldogs.

Glendale (1-8, 0-6) scored its lone touchdown on the final play of the game, a two-yard run from Kevin Alvarez.