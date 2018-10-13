Burbank Football Survives Thriller Over Muir

It took more than 11 hours to complete the Burbank versus Muir High football game.

But it took just one decision with 11 seconds left to seal the fate of the final result.

In the end visiting Burbank held on for a 15-14 Pacific League victory Saturday morning.

The game was halted at halftime on Friday night due to lightning. The second half began at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Electing not to kick a field goal with no timeouts left, 11 seconds on the clock and the ball at the 11-yard-line, Muir quarterback Brian Love was sacked by Burbank’s Duncan Smith and the clock ran out on the Mustangs.

“The coverage was great on that last play, so it allowed me to get a sack,” said Smith, who has committed to play at UC Davis next year.

Burbank coach Adam Colman thanked his defense for the fine effort.

“The defense is our calling guard. They kept us in the game when the offense was sputtering,” Colman said.

Burbank (5-3, 3-1 in league) scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown with 3:11 left as Matthew Porras found Smith on a 17-yard pass at the back of the end zone. Burbank failed on the two-point conversion that would have given it a three-point advantage.

The Bulldogs began the drive at the 11-yard line and had to actually move the ball 98 yards down the field after a penalty pushed them back to the 2.

Colman said it wasn’t easy going to sleep and then coming back to play so early in the morning.

“We talked last night about facing adversity. We’ve faced it all year,” he said. “We learned that facing adversity isn’t a bad thing. It helps make you better.”

Burbank opened the scoring with 7:51 left in the first quarter as Porras found Chadz Vang on a 10-yard touchdown. Burbank failed on the two-point conversion. Porras finished the game 16 of 30 for 245 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Andy Cardenas added a 31-yard field goal with 2:53 left in the first quarter to make it 9-0.

Muir (6-2, 2-2) came back. Love score on a three-yard run with 11:36 left in the first half.

He later hooked up with Caleb Snowden on a fine 20-yard strike to put the Mustangs ahead with 3:03 left in the first half.

Turnovers on both sides gave each team golden opportunities to push ahead. But the defensive efforts were superb for both teams.

Erik Harutyunyan had an interception and stripped a Muir player of the ball. Offensively he had seven receptions for 101 yards.